Plateau clamps down on owners of illegal structures, arrests 17

The Plateau State government has shut down some illegal structures in Jos, the state capital.  The owners of the affected structures were said to be…

    By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Plateau State government has shut down some illegal structures in Jos, the state capital.

 The owners of the affected structures were said to be building on government property and other places without approval from the regulatory authorities.

 At least 17 people were arrested at a construction site located at the old Legislative Quarters along Bauchi Ring Road in Jos when task force officials led by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Joshua Ubandoma; Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms; and General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Hart Bankat, visited the site on Monday. 

Ubandoma told journalists that the exercise was part of routine surveillance aimed at restoring sanity in the state capital and other places covered by the Jos master plan.

 Ubandoma said, “We have given notices that all those in possession of government properties should return them. We have also warned all those erecting illegal structures in the state to desist from such practices because we want to ensure that sanity is restored in the state.

“The standard practice is that whenever you want to start a building, approval has to be given after you have obtained your appropriate titles from the Ministry of Lands and Survey. Unfortunately, this is not being done by some people. Nobody is above the law. So, all these people who are bent on going against the law will face the full wrath of the law.”

 

