Reps urge FG to end banditry in Katsina, Gombe, Ondo

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to address the incessant bandits’ attacks in communities of Dutsin-Ma/...

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to address the incessant bandits’ attacks in communities of Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi federal constituency of Katsina State, Yamaltu Deba in Gombe State and some parts of Ondo State.

This followed the adoption of separate motions by Aminu Babale, Inuwa Garba and Timehin Adelegbe at the plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting his motion, Babale who is representing Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi federal constituency, said Tashar Yaro, Koza, Kudewa, Geza, Sauyawa, Tamawa and Maileda communities within Kurfi and Dutsin-Ma local government areas of Katsina State were attacked by bandits on June 12 which resulted in the deaths of scores of innocent villagers and injuries to others.

He said the incessant attacks had led to low farming productivity, warning that majority of the youth in the affected areas could end up with little or no income, thus worsening youth restiveness.

On his part, Garba representing Yamaltu Deba federal constituency said the annual clashes between farmers and herders had consistently resulted in losses of lives and property during harvest periods in the LGA.

On his part, Adelegbe said there was an alleged persistent killing and kidnapping of innocent citizens of Ijagba, Imoru, Molete, Arimogija, Ute and Okeluse axis in Ose LGA of Ondo State by herdsmen and bandits.

“In the last two years, over 50 innocent lives have been lost, with several kidnapped and unaccounted for, including the recent kidnap of Mr Isaac Ohimeren and his son, Solomon Ohimeren. While the father was murdered the son was released after the payment of N400,000 ransom.”

The House called on the federal government to end the security challenges in the communities affected in the three states.

It resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the Katsina matter and report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...