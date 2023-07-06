Tricyclists drive from Lagos to Abuja to honour Tinubu

Tricyclists under the auspices of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) have arrived in Abuja after driving a distance of 757 ki...

Tricyclists under the auspices of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) have arrived in Abuja after driving a distance of 757 kilometres from Lagos to show solidarity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the Chairman of TOAN, Ajah branch, Babatunde Olisah, said the visit was to mark the president’s 38 days in office and also seek his support for Nigerian youths and tricycle riders in particular.

He said, “I and my two colleagues Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji bought these brand new tricycles to embark on this journey.

“We drove 757km from Lagos to Abuja and spent over 17 hours on the road just to rally support for our president and seek his government’s support for the youths, especially our union.

“We spent about N100,000 on fuel for the two tricycles used and had stopovers at Ijebu Ode, Akure and Ore before heading down to Abuja to commend Mr President and seek his support for our youths,” he said.

Describing the experience, Olisah further stated that Nigerians had high expectations from the new government which is evident with the solidarity they received en route to Abuja from Lagos, urging the president not to fail them.

