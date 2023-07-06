Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, w

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who passed on last Saturday in Lagos at 96.

He served as the FCT minister during the regime of the late Gen. Murtala Muhammed.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, described the deceased as an eminent statesman for his contributions to national development.

Tinubu said the country and the people of Lagos State where he held an important traditional title owed the deceased a debt of gratitude for his meritorious service over the years.

“The late Chief Ajose-Adeogun was a two-time Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply before his appointment as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties in charge of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

“He superintended over the planning and the design of the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT Minister,” the statement added.

