Rema storms off stage in US over ‘terrible’ venue

Famous Nigerian musician, Rema, was vexed recently at a recent show he headlined in Atlanta, USA due to what he described as a ‘disrespect to…

Famous Nigerian musician, Rema, was vexed recently at a recent show he headlined in Atlanta, USA due to what he described as a ‘disrespect to afrobeats’.

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian digital space, the singer was seen apologising to his fans as he stormed off the stage which was said to be a ‘terrible venue’.

While storming off the stage, the Calm Down singer said, “Afrobeat is way too big to look like this. I don’t want to take rubbish, I respect my fans. We are not doing this. I am going to have to reschedule this show. They have disrespected me and disrespected afrobeat by treating you guys like this. I love you.”

Niger’s army command declares support for military coup

Denrele Edun hits new deal

In a tweet by the user @itzbasito, the singer left the stage because the stage production was not to his satisfaction. He posted on his verified Twitter account, “Rema left the stage at his show in Atlanta because the stage production was not to his satisfaction. He said it was disrespectful to him and Afrobeats.”(sic)

See the post below:

Rema left the stage at his show in Atlanta because the stage production was not to his satisfaction. He said it was disrespectful to him and Afrobeats. pic.twitter.com/mO6E6yNSID — BASITO (@itzbasito) July 27, 2023

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...