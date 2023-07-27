Denrele Edun hits new deal

Popular TV presenter, Denrele Edu has just bagged a new endorsement deal. Edun known for his weird fashion style and self-proclaimed runway assassin reputed for…

Popular TV presenter, Denrele Edu has just bagged a new endorsement deal.

Edun known for his weird fashion style and self-proclaimed runway assassin reputed for his making a difference (M.A.D) slang was appointed the brand Ambassador for Profilled World Homes Ltd, a real estate firm based in Abuja.

Brand ambassadors no doubt help spread positivity about a product, service and brand, and in the long run bring in more traffic and more interest in such brand, product or service, thus helping the business/producer to develop further and meet its long-term goal.

Reputed for his extra strength, positive vibe and energy, Derenle’s unveiling as ambassador hopes to spread the positivity of the real estate firm, its products, services and in the long run, help it to meet its long-term goal of making life easy through affordable homes.

Speaking during the unveiling and media interaction, Managing Director of Profilled World Homes Ltd, Promise Egwim, expressed confidence that the appointment of the popular figure in the entertainment industry will help the company actualise its goals.

He said, “Denrele embodies the values and spirit that defines our brand which includes excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceptional living. He is great influencer with huge followership, hence his being a sought after brand ambassador.

“As you can see from all of us, we are excited to have him join us as brand ambassador. We are one of the fastest growing real estate firms in Abuja, and our professional development team offer kinds of housing services in the real estate sector.”

He noted that among other real estate firms, ProfilledWorld Homes with its estates scattered around Abuja has over the years touched the lives of many Nigerians; help organisations and individuals market and sell their properties which includes, estate and non-estate plots, completed and uncompleted buildings (carcass).

Reacting to his appointment and why he agreed to the offer, the award winning psychedelic writer said, having a house makes life easy and I believe ProfilledWorld Homes as a real estate company is reliable.

