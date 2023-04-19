REC Hudu, a disgrace to Bauchi — Cleric

A Bauchi Islamic cleric, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has described the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, as a disgrace to the…

A Bauchi Islamic cleric, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has described the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, as a disgrace to the people of Bauchi for declaring Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the governorship election.

In a viral video clip on social media, the cleric said: “I’m sad and frustrated for what an indigene of our state, Hudu Yunusa did. He demeaned our good people of Bauchi as well as his own local government, Ningi.

“Hudu, you disgraced us. It showed that you don’t know what you’re doing and you ignored my words of caution.

“When he was nominated as REC-designate, he approached me where I told him that I won’t congratulate him; rather, I’d counsel him that he should fear Allah and be honest.

“When I learned he was posted to Adamawa and the election was declared inconclusive, I counselled him through a text message; which he replied that he appreciated.”

Abdulaziz is known for issuing religious-injunctions against voting women in political leadership.