Ikpeazu inaugurates 24-member transition committee

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 24-man state transition committee with a charge to ensure a successful handover process. Speaking during the…

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 24-man state transition committee with a charge to ensure a successful handover process.

Speaking during the event at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the committee had been set up to ensure that necessary things were put in place to usher in the in-coming administration.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, listed the terms of reference that would guide the operations of the committee to include the preparation of a detailed and well-articulated hand-over note that will enable the incoming administration to start on a good footing, without hitches.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Mr Chris Ezem, expressed the confidence that members of the committee would live up to expectation.

Ezem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, said that as the administration was winding down, the transition must be done seamlessly. (NAN)