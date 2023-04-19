‘Nigeria blessed with vast tangible, intangible heritage’

Nigeria is blessed with vast tangible and intangible heritage, President, Nigerian Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, Oluwatoyin Sogbesan, has said. She…

She spoke Tuesday in Abuja at an exhibition held in commemoration of the 2023 International Day for Monuments and Sites.

According to her, most of Nigeria’s heritage are qualified to be recognised as monuments, deserving international recognition.

She said, “Such recognition implies that these monuments and sites be identified, documented, and conserved so that they are preserved for generations.

“With two world heritage sites and more deserving to be listed, many are in need of rehabilitation to attain such status.”