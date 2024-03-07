Reactions as Sanusi sheds tears at Wigwe’s funeral

A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, broke down in tears on Wednesday while paying tribute to former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access…

A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, broke down in tears on Wednesday while paying tribute to former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Addressing the crowd at the night of tribute to the 57-year-old held in Lagos, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said he was thinking he would leave Herbert.

“I was thinking I would die and leave Herbert. We have all heard about him, about his loyalty,” he said in an emotionally laden voice.

He recalled how the late banker stood by his side all through his travails after being deposed as Emir of Kano by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to the former Emir, Herbert assured him of his unflinching support and loyalty.

Some Nigerians on social media have been making remarks regarding the former CBN governor’s emotional display.

A social media user, Ademola H. Adigun said, Sanusi, a Kings College attendee, displayed a Lagos “posh” accent and befriended mostly Southerners, particularly Yoruba, despite tribal and religious differences.

Adigun added that for a South-South Christian friend, Herbert, to support Sanusi in times of need, it showed the depth of bonds placed on humanity and friendship over tribal and religious affiliations.

He wrote: “Sanusi Lamido Sanusi attended Kings College. You hear the Lagos “posh” accent when he speaks English. His friends are mostly from the South and plenty of them Yoruba.

“In his time of need, it was Herbert a South South person and a Christian that came to his aid. As many Northern Moslems assist their Christian friends.

“You see, there are bonds that go beyond the labels of tribe and religion. There is humanity. There is friendship.

“Many of us do not realize this. We are not very exposed and have largely only dealt with people with same labels like us.

“Sure… we all have that tribal affinity in our genes…. and it is still the same SLS that is rumoured to have killed in the name of religion. I said rumour.”

But Muhammad Hashim Suleiman said: “His tears are not for his “subjects”, but for his big pocket friends across the Niger.”

Haroun Muhammed: “In my understanding, what brings tears to most people in this kind of situation is the bond they have for one another and the philosophy they share between and among themselves. Perhaps he has more in common with his friends across Niger than he has with his followers/subjects.”

Khadija Aminu: “Listening HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s tribute to Herbert Wigwe, one can’t help but wonder why unproductive, self-serving youths consistently exploit religion and ethnicity to divide the masses, while the elite class seems to operate with a sense of unity and cooperation.”

Hyginus Onunguwa: “That’s just it. Can’t you see another of his friends, His Excellency Alex Otti of Abia State, whom he shared close relationship for years that he even visits Alex at his remote village in Isiala South local government area of Abia State? The youth of this nation should do better.”

Gozie Primero: “Listening to HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s tribute to Herbert Wigwe, you’ll just wonder why ‘useless’, rent seeking, non-productive politicians always manage to use religion and tribe to divide the masses, while the elites live like brothers and family.”

Anita Emmanuel: “Herbert Wigwe’s children must be proud of him. Listening to what HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi said about him, I believe when God said love your neighbor as you love yourself, indeed Herbert Wigwe showed love and kindness to so many people.”

Usman Kabir: “Losing someone who has always been there for you isn’t easy at all, for others could weep for their entire life; honestly, Herbert Wigwe gave a Sanusi Lamido Sanusi a resting shoulder when he was in his most trying time. We all need such kind of generous friends.”