Fubara: I’m ready to Sacrifice My Office For Peace To Reign

Governor, Simnalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said he would be willing to pay any price, including vacating office, for peace to reign in the state.

The governor, who has had a running battle with Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he could not let his personal aspiration jeopardise the peace of the people.

Many efforts were instituted to resolve the crisis and things escalated after President Bola Tinubu intervened as many Nigerians believed that the outcome of the deal was not in favour of Fubara.

While many welcomed the presidential intervention, others believed it was done to solely pacify Wike and not to affirm the authority of the state governor.

But speaking as a guest in a recent interview with AIT, Fubara said the love he has for Rivers residents is genuine.

Speaking about the lingering crisis, Fubara said, “’No sacrifice will be too big for me to pay for the success of this administration, and the reason is very simple.

“It is not political love, it is not because I want to gain any favour from anybody. My interest and love for our dear state is genuine. I am not trying to say I want to be one man that is there to decide the fate of all. No.”

The governor, while reacting to several provocations he had with Wike since the feud began, said, the whole debacle was not about him but for the people who thronged out in 2023 to vote him in.

“My burden at the time wasn’t the issue of all the drama. It was the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices, who had seen opportunity and it looked as if their hope had been dashed,” Fubara said. “ Those were the ones I was worried about, what will be their fate.”

He also said he embraced Tinubu’s intervention in the interest of the people of Rivers, and not because of fear or pressure.

‘’If leaving this position is what is needed to bring more peace to the state, I can even tell them to come and take it. It is not about me. Definitely, I will go but Rivers State will still remain,” he said.

“I am the governor. No matter what, there are things I could have done and there would have been a total crisis but your ability to restrain in the face of crisis when you have the power to do things is maturity’.’

In mid-February, Vice President Kashim Shettima made an attempt to reconcile Wike and Fubara during a Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In an action which was applauded by many Nigerians, Shettima he requested Wike to go and greet his former boss at the FEC meeting, and he did as instructed as both shook hands firmly.

Meanwhile, several groups in the state have gathered to throw their weights behind Fubara calling on Wike to sheathe his sword.