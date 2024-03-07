✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Car falls off Major Bridge In Abuja

By Onyekachukwu Obi A yet-to-be-identified man and his friend were involved in a terrible accident Berger roundabout bridge in Abuja on Thursday. Daily Trust gathered…

By Onyekachukwu Obi

A yet-to-be-identified man and his friend were involved in a terrible accident Berger roundabout bridge in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust gathered that a Toyota Camry car which they were in fell off the bridge at about 3:10pm.

The vehicle with registration number, ABJ 135 HF, was coming from Area 1 axis of the nation’s capital when one of the tyres burst, leading to loss of control.

“I was here with my friend when the car fell off the bridge with speed; with the help of other people around, we were able to rescue them after which they were taken to the hospital.”

See pictures below:

car 5

