Ramadan: Police warn miscreants against wild celebration of moon sighting

The Bauchi State Police Command has warned against alleged plan by some miscreant to leverage on the Ramadan moon-sight celebration to undermine public peace in the state

A statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, P Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, charged parents and guardians to exercise control in guarding their children and wards from acts capable of breaching public order in the state.

He said the command under the stewardship of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed “sternly warns criminally-minded people who are hatching this motives of disturbing public peace and safety to desist from it, as such reckless act will be met with stiff resistance.”

He equally directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, and all Tactical Team Commanders/Operational Departments of the command to put security measures in place to ensure security.