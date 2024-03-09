Look for 2024 Ramadan moon Sunday, Sultan tells Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged…

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the 2024 (1445 AH) Ramadan moon from Sunday.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, said this on Friday in a statement.

According to him, Sultan Abubakar felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1445 AH Ramadan Fast.

The council prays that Allah spare the life of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

He also cited a verse of the Glorious Qur’an that the month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Qur’an, is a guidance for mankind and clear proof of the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong).

“So, whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:185).

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024 which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Monday, 11th March 2024 as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, 12th March 2024, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1445 AH,” Shehu said.

He also said that in the face of the current economic hardship, the council appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan.

The council also admonished traders to neither hoard food products nor unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of the fast.

He also urged the Muslims to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray that Allah grants the Palestinians His divine support and liberate them from their oppressors.

“The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the Ramadan crescent on the night of Sunday 10th of March 2024 and await the official announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

“We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance,” Shehu said.