Ramadan: FOMWAN tasks Muslims on care for the needy

As this year’s Ramadan fasting begins in a day or two, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has urged Muslims to extend hands of support to one another during the holy month, especially to the underprivileged in the society.

The trio of Prof Rafat AbdulHamid of the Department of Islamic Studies, University of Abuja; Sheikh Muhammad Nura Khalid, a former Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque and Sheikh Abdussalam Ali-Agan, Chief Imam, NASFAT, Abuja zone, made the call on Saturday in Abuja.

They spoke at the 2024 pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of FOMWAN titled, “Fasting in the month of Ramadan: Beyond Food and Drink.”

The guest speakers charged Muslims to cultivate the habit of giving more charity during the Ramadan fast, display piety towards fellow Muslims, fear Allah in their interactions with one another and provide succour to the needy at all times.

“The FOMWAN has deemed it necessary to organise this lecture and especially to call on the well-to-do to come to the aid of the underprivileged in our midst considering the present situation we are in.

“This is the time to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor for them to have that sense of belonging. People are hungry and we must come to their aid and give them all the support they need to survive,” Prof Rafat AbdulHamid said.

Imam Khalid said it was all about changing the society for the better and being Godly rather than religious.

Imam Aliagan said fasting could only go beyond eating and drinking when Muslims did the right thing, pleased Allah and be righteous to every creature.