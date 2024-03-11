✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Raising sugary drinks taxes will save Nigerians from obesity’

The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) has urged the federal government to raise the per litre taxes on sugary drinks to save Nigerians from…

    By Abbas Jimoh

The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) has urged the federal government to raise the per litre taxes on sugary drinks to save Nigerians from rising obesity and other ailments in the country.

The coalition made the call Sunday in Jabi, Abuja at a rally in commemoration of World Obesity Day, which was used to also advocate an increased tax on sugary drinks.

A representative of the NASR coalition, Ms Omei Bongos-Ikwue, at the gathering, said, “We urge the government to implement higher taxes on sugary drinks. The goal of this pro-health tax is to protect more Nigerians from the risks of obesity, alleviate the burden on the healthcare system, and promote a healthier society.”

 

