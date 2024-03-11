Use security votes to fight insecurity, Benue PDP tells Alia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to use the state’s security votes to fight insecurity. State Publicity…

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to use the state’s security votes to fight insecurity.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Makurdi on Sunday, said it became necessary to urge the state government to invest in securing the lives of citizens following repeated attacks in rural communities by armed invaders in recent times.

Iortyom said the PDP also mourned victims of recent attacks by armed invaders in some parts of the state which left scores dead, others injured, and property of yet-to-be-determined value destroyed. The party stressed the need for Alia’s administration to comply with the resolution of the Nigerian Senate, urging him to use his security votes to address the state’s insecurity.

Earlier, Governor Alia had said the senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Udende, misled the Senate to pass a resolution on attacks in Benue, especially in Ukum.