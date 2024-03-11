Army engages 251 Yobe youths, social media influencers on security

The Nigerian Army headquarters has engaged 251 social media influencers, bloggers who are mostly youths on the responsibility of social media influencers and bloggers in…

The Nigerian Army headquarters has engaged 251 social media influencers, bloggers who are mostly youths on the responsibility of social media influencers and bloggers in promoting national cohesion and security in Yobe State.

The event with the theme ‘‘Emerging Trends on Social Media Impact on National Security’’ was conducted at Landmark Auditorium, Cedars Shopping and Recreation Hub, Damaturu.

Speaking at a one-day training, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General NC Ugbo, said the workshop was meant to strengthen the relationship that exists between military and social media influencers.

He also said the 32nd edition of the Nigerian Army seminar was organised to curtail the menace of fake news, hate speech, and misinformation towards the promotion of national security and peaceful co-existence in the country.

According to him, social media plays a vital role in promoting peace and respecting public opinion, hence the need for the youth to take advantage of social media platforms towards the promoting of peace and harmony.

He charged the social media influencers and bloggers to critically examine the content and authenticity of the content before they posted them online, adding that national security is paramount.

The army said it would work with the civilian communities by maintaining and promoting harmonious relationships to build an enabling environment for the attainment of sustainable peace and improved national security.