City News

Prisoner regains freedom after 6 years awaiting trial in Edo

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Joe Acha, has granted pardon to an inmate, Mohammed Jaminu (22) who spent six years in detention without trial.

Jaminu was among eight inmates granted pardon by Justice Acha during his maiden visit to correctional centres in Edo South and Central.

Jaminu was arrested six years ago in Auchi town of the state during late hours while riding a bike.

Justice Acha, who observed that all the correctional centres visited had peculiar challenges of vehicles to convey inmates to courts, promised to inform the appropriate authorities.

He said  the visit was a collective determination of the Edo State Judiciary, as well as other stakeholders in the criminal justice sector, to decongest correctional centres and ensure that no one stayed a day longer than necessary and to also promote speedy determination of criminal trials.

 

