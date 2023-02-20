✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NPC trains media on effective census coverage in Nasarawa

The National Population Commission (NPC) has trained media practitioners in Nasarawa State on effective coverage of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

Mr Silas Agara, Federal Commissioner of NPC in Nasarawa State, while speaking at a one-day capacity building workshop for journalists in the state, said all the areas in the state had been fully demarcated using modern technology.

He disclosed that the NPC was well prepared to conduct the forthcoming census exercise in the state.

“We have scheduled March 28 to April 4 for the census exercise and we are working seriously toward making it a reality by the grace of God,” he said.

Collaborating, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Mr Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, assured that journalists in the state would effectively report the activities related to the census and would be professional in their conduct to avoid misinformation.

