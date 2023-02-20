FG: Pate as Gavi CEO will improve local vaccine production in Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the appointment of Dr Muhammad Pate’s as the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance ,will help…

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says the appointment of Dr Muhammad Pate’s as the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance ,will help improve Nigeria’s chances of manufacturing vaccines locally.

He stated this yesterday during a celebration dinner in honour of Pate in Abuja.

He said, “With Dr Pate as Gavi CEO, our chances are again improved to support capacity to manufacture vaccines.”

He said Nigeria wanted to develop her strategy for vaccine production as a matter of urgency, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari had since during the COVID-19 pandemic declared vaccine manufacturing a national security agenda.

While saying that Pate was the best person for the role considering his pedigree and accomplishments, he called on him to support the country’s ambition to manufacture vaccines locally.

Ehanire said Pate’s appointment was a validation of the global confidence in the processes in Nigeria and strides it had made.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said one way the country could support Pate in his role was to put more resources and emphasis into healthcare particularly in the primary health care system and immunization.