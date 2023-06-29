Preach peaceful coexistence, Buni tells monarchs

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged traditional, religious and opinion leaders to preach peace and peaceful coexistence...

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged traditional, religious and opinion leaders to preach peace and peaceful coexistence among their subjects.

In a statement by the Director Press and Media Affairs Mamman Muhammad, the governor assured that his administration would concentrate on more human capital and infrastructural developments to improve the lives of the people.

“We shall in the new dispensation promote self-reliance and employment opportunities for economic growth of our people especially the youth,” he said.

The governor assured an open-door policy to allow everyone to participate and contribute to the development of the state irrespective of socio-cultural and political differences.

The governor also congratulated the state contingent performing this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and urged them to pray for the state.

