Delta gov sacks boards of commissions, parastatals, agencies

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the immediate dissolution of boards of all government commissions, parastatals and agencies.
Daily Trust reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu made the disclosure in a statement in Asaba.
- Monarch wants inclusion of traditional rulers’ wives in child rights affairs
- Teenager jailed 3 months for stealing goat
Kingsley, however, added that some commissions, parastatals and agencies were exempted from the dissolution.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More