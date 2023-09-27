Prayers can’t make PDP Governor in Nasarawa —Youths

We have faith in God—Opposition party chair A group, Nasarawa Youths’ Assembly, yesterday said the over 1,000 women prayer rally convened by the People’s Democratic…

We have faith in God—Opposition party chair

A group, Nasarawa Youths’ Assembly, yesterday said the over 1,000 women prayer rally convened by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nassarawa State cannot make the party govern the state.

The youths in a statement signed by their chairman, John Abimiku, and obtained by Daily Trust in Lafia, the state capital on Tuesday, explained that the opposition party and its governorship candidate have become more apprehensive owing to the turn of events at the proceedings of the tribunal.

Our correspondent reports that ahead of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgment, some PDP women were reported to have held a prayer rally for the victory of the PDP’s governorship candidate, David Ombugadu.

He described the PDP’s prayer rally as a mere exercise that would not save the party from losing during the judgment of the tribunal.

The youths added that PDP has resorted to the humiliation of unsuspecting Nasarawa mothers since the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

“The Nasarawa State Youths Assembly has reviewed the political activities in the state since the declaration of the governorship election in which Governor Abdullahi Sule won and noticed with concern that the opposition PDP had directed the unsuspecting women to come out nude and protested in the streets of Nasarawa State.

“The main opposition party has equally launched provocative verbal and media attacks on tribunal judges who it accused of being opened to inducement to sway the outcome in favour of Governor Sule.

“It has also mounted the same attacks on the person and personality of Governor Sule who has kept his cool despite all affronts by the opposition party leaders.

“We want to use this medium to warn the party and its leadership to desist from plunging the state into crisis because of its parochial interests,” Abimuku said.

Reacting, the state chairman of the PDP, Mr. Francis Orogo, said there was nothing absolutely wrong with the prayers offered by their women, adding that they have faith in God which was the reason they staged prayers.

His words: “The PDP women have faith in God and that it is nobody’s business on whether God has influence on the matter. Those who believe justice and power belong to God will always run to Him. Crying, appealing to God, and submitting your oppressor to God is better than resulting in violence.”

According to him, when injustice was inflicted on the party the best way was to run to God in a situation like this.

On the issue of attack on Judges, he debunked the allegations, noting that the party has not attacked any Judge and has never said anything negative on the ongoing tribunal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...