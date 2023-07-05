Reason I’d keep praying for Tinubu — Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian movie star, Yul Edochie, has given reasons why he would keep praying for the recently elected president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The…

Popular Nigerian movie star, Yul Edochie, has given reasons why he would keep praying for the recently elected president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actor who is a son of legendary thespian, Pete Edochie, sent a word of prayer to Tinubu via his verified Twitter account stating, “I’ll keep praying for you sir @officialABAT for God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have suffered so much and I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban.”

I’ll keep praying for you Sir.@officialABAT

For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria.

Nigerians have suffered so much.

And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again.

Best of luck Mr. President.

The Jagaban. pic.twitter.com/KglZMeVGNl — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) July 5, 2023

Yul Edochie joined Nollywood in 2005 in his first film titled, The Exquires alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. He got his major breakthrough in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie Wind Of Glory. In 2015, Edochie opened a film academy in Lagos.

The film star is also very active in the Nigerian political space. In 2017 the filmmaker ran for Governor of Anambra State and was the gubernatorial candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress political party. However, Willie Obiano, who ran for re-election won.

Moreso, in a tweet by the actor on March 16, 2021, which has been pinned on his page, he vowed that he would be the best president Nigeria has ever had. He tweeted, “I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2023. #givetheyouthsachance.”

I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2023.#givetheyouthsachance pic.twitter.com/Xjms7EQvIa — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) March 16, 2021

