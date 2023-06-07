Awoniyi: I played the easiest game of my career After praying for 6 hours

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has narrated how he prayed for six hours the day he scored two goals against Southampton in the just concluded…

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has narrated how he prayed for six hours the day he scored two goals against Southampton in the just concluded 2022-23 Premier League season.

“That Monday, we had a game in the night, I was on my knees from 6a.m. to 12noon. That night, that was the easiest game that I have played in my life. And I scored twice,” he said in a video which has now gone viral.

The video captured the moment the Kwara-born striker testified at Eternity Network International (ENI), Nigeria, following Nottingham Forest’s escape from relegation in the English Premier League this season.

Awoniyi scored the goal that sealed the Tricky Trees’ safety in the English top-flight this season in their 1-0 victory over second-placed Arsenal.

The Nigerian forward also scored in Forest’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the final game of the season to ensure that the club finished safely in 16th position on the league table.

He expressed gratitude to God over the survival of his team in the top-flight.

The striker said: “My name is Awoniyi Taiwo. I just want to give God the glory and thank our Daddy (Joshua Selman) for the privilege he has given to everyone of us here.

“I moved to England with my family. The beginning was really tough. I had no idea what was going on. My wife said to me, ‘you don’t play the way you used to do anymore.’ And that was true.

“So, on May 7, I think, Daddy was preaching about the ways of God. The first statement that I heard was that ‘everyone should return to the pattern that they used to praise God.’ That Monday, we had a game in the night, I was on my knees from 6a.m. to 12noon. That night, that was the easiest game that I have played in my life. And I scored twice.

“My club, which was really struggling for relegation, moved from that zone and stayed in the league. I just want to give all the glory to God,” he said.

The Nigerian striker is at the moment spending his summer in Kwara, Nigeria.

