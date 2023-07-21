Port crane operator rescued after fire incident

An unidentified crane operator has been rescued during a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Friday at the Port & Cargo Terminal…

Rescuers said the crane operator was trying to lift a consignment from a vessel at berth at the quayside when the fire started.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the fire outbreak, saying that investigation was still ongoing.

The territorial manager of NEMA in the South West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, told our correspondent through a WhatsApp message said it was nothing much but that the crane operator wanted to pick something from a ship when the fire started.

But in a swift reaction, the Group Head of Corporate Communications of SIFAX of the parent company of Port and Cargo, Olumuyiwa Akande, said the vessel caught fire at Lagos port—Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited.

Akande in the statement said the fire started at about 12.30 pm on July 20 from one of the company’s equipment.

