NEMA alerts Niger of flooding in 11 LGAs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on residents of 11 local government areas in Niger State to prepare for the impeding flood in the coming months.

Head of Minna Operations Office, Zhinab Sa’idu, gave the warning in a statement she issued in Minna, the state capital.

She said prediction revealed that Mokwa, Shiroro, Lavun and Borgu local government areas are in the category of high flood risk areas in the state and expected to experience high flooding within the months of July to November.

She said Edati, Gbako, Wushishi, Rafi, Mashegu, Magama and Agwara fell in the category of moderate flood-risk areas, saying that residents would experience high level of flood from July to November.

“It is pertinent to note that Niger State has already started experiencing flood and windstorm in some of these areas and hence the need for the people of the state to take serious precaution to avoid any further damage to properties and loss of lives,” she said.

She advised residents of the listed LGAs to ensure drainages are kept clean to avoid blockage of water ways and channels, adding that those living on flood plains and river banks should as a matter of urgency vacate the areas and relocate to higher and safer grounds.

“There is a strong sign that the water levels along River Niger is rising and this will consequently raise the water levels along its tributaries, therefore leading to an overflow of water on the river banks, which will have significant impact on the settlements around the rivers,” she said.

