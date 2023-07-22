FG poised to boost creative economy – Musawa

Nigeria’s newly appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has outlined plans to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy. Musawa, who…

Nigeria’s newly appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has outlined plans to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy.

Musawa, who said this at a briefing, added that the goal is to deliver a national strategy that supports President Bola Tinubus’ plan to double the national economy to $1trillion within eight years.

“As demonstrated by the bold decisions made thus far by the president, this administration has a transformative agenda that has the Nigerian people at its core.

“The developments planned in the creative space will reflect this by ushering in a new era where the government engages with and supports the extensive talent in the country in building a vibrant sector on par with global cultural capitals.

“Dubbed Destination 2030, the initiative aims to unify all the sectors in the space under a single vision to position Nigeria as Africa’s creative, cultural and entertainment capital,” she said.

According to Musawa, a robust creative and cultural economy can be a significant catalyst for growth and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog its current development trajectory.

