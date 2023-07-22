FG poised to boost creative economy – Musawa

Nigeria’s newly appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has outlined plans to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy.
Musawa, who said this at a briefing, added that the goal is to deliver a national strategy that supports President Bola Tinubus’ plan to double the national economy to $1trillion within eight years.
“As demonstrated by the bold decisions made thus far by the president, this administration has a transformative agenda that has the Nigerian people at its core.
“The developments planned in the creative space will reflect this by ushering in a new era where the government engages with and supports the extensive talent in the country in building a vibrant sector on par with global cultural capitals.
Terrorism: Lawyers, journalists barred from Mamu’s trial
Int’l travels: Airfares hit rooftop in Nigeria as Ghanaians, Beninese, others pay less
“Dubbed Destination 2030, the initiative aims to unify all the sectors in the space under a single vision to position Nigeria as Africa’s creative, cultural and entertainment capital,” she said.
According to Musawa, a robust creative and cultural economy can be a significant catalyst for growth and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog its current development trajectory.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More