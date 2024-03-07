Policeman, trader killed as gunmen raid two banks in Kogi

Armed robbers on Thursday raided two banks at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, reportedly killing two persons in the process. It…

Armed robbers on Thursday raided two banks at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, reportedly killing two persons in the process.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked two banks and a police station in the town around 5pm, carting away unspecified amount of money.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers on entering the town attacked the police station along Anyigba-Idah road, before they headed for the banks.

A policeman, simply identified as Idoko, who said to have just been transferred to the station, was reportedly killed in the process.

Also, a Hausa man, popularly known as Alagama, a petty trader at the roundabout in the town – a few metres to the scene of the incident – was reportedly hit by a stray bullet and died.

The gunmen were reported to have trailed a bullion van to one of the banks and disarmed its security details before carting away all the money.

Similarly, another group said to be members of the gang invaded another bank in the town and made away with unspecified amount of money.

A resident, Alidu Baba said, “It appears the robbers were in the town before the arrival of the bullion vans of the bank.

“They were seen in different groups at different locations around the bank areas shooting sporadically while the operation lasted.Idoko, who was killed have just been transferred to the station from Lokoja.”

Our correspondent gathered that operatives of the Nigerian Navy stationed nearby engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle, making them to abort their plan to rob more banks in the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP William Aya, did not respond to calls or text sent to him on the incident.