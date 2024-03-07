Akpabio: Insecurity Has Reduced under Tinubu

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says the insecurity in the country is not connected to President Bola Tinubu. This is as he insisted that insecurity has…

This is as he insisted that insecurity has drastically decreased since President Tinubu took over from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the present attacks are an aberration and no longer on the scale they used to be.

He spoke while contributing to the debate on a motion on the killing of 50 persons by suspected terrorists masquerading as herdsmen and increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the Benue State.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Udende (APC-Benue North East).

Akpabio said: “The primary responsibility of the state government is to use the security vote to ensure that the security of lives and properties in Benue State is protected. The first line of thought is the government of Benue; as Senator Udende brought up, we have not heard any comments from the government of Benue.

“If 50 people have been killed and communities have been attacked, we expect that the state government will marshal out plans with the immediate security operatives within the affected state and see what they can do before bringing it to the President (Bola Tinubu).

“I want to assure you that President Tinubu, though he has not stayed long in office, is supportive of the activities of the Armed Forces.

“By the time the Senate meets with him in conjunction with the House of Representatives, I believe that the resolutions will benefit the entire country.

“It is a fact that since he assumed duties, insecurity has abated and major attacks are no longer taking place, but this one is just an aberration, and it will be brought to an end.

“I assure the good people of the areas affected that this matter is now on the floor of the Senate and we are taking serious actions with the presidency to ensure that normalcy is restored to the areas and the victims are also taken care of.”