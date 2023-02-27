✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Policeman guns down electoral official in Delta

By Meluwa Kelvin The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the killing of a staff member by police officers in Delta State. The official…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the killing of a staff member by police officers in Delta State.

The official heading for Asaba, the state capital, was reportedly killed at a checkpoint Asaba at Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Monday Tom, while the unnamed official was shot dead, the corps members attached to him for election duties, sustained injuries.

According to him, “There were incident of attack in Ukwani local government area where one of us died on their way to Asaba after the election.

“The police opened fire om their bus and killed one, injured the corps members. The corpers are now receiving treatment,”

