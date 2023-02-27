BREAKING: El-Rufai loses LGA as Tinubu trails Atiku in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has failed to deliver his Local Government Area to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential election.…

In Zaria Local Government where he and Uba Sani, the APC Governorship candidate in the March election hail from, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won.

While Atiku polled, 62,260 votes. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, garnered 41,432 votes while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with 8,729 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party trailed with 3,634 votes.

Of the 16 local government results announced so far, APC has won only one, while the PDP has emerged victorious in nine and the Labour Party has won six.

Details later…