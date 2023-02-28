Police: Why we arrested Wikki Times’ publisher

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of Haruna Mohammed, Publisher of Wikki Times, an online newspaper. On Saturday, policemen from Duguri…

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of Haruna Mohammed, Publisher of Wikki Times, an online newspaper.

On Saturday, policemen from Duguri in Bauchi whisked away Mohammed, who is currently being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bauchi Police Headquarters, allegedly on the orders of the State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity told Daily Trust that Mohammed was interviewing some women who were protesting that they had submitted their résumés but were not employed when he was arrested.

“It was during the course of the interview that the women started protesting that they would not vote.”

“Immediately, some hoodlums alleged to be supporters of the governor attempted to lynch Mohammed before the police intervened and whisked him away,” the source said.

When contacted, Bauchi Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, said, “The police actually received a formal complaint that a journalist was inciting the electorate during Saturday’s general elections.”

Wakil explained that the police was investigating a case of public incitement reported against Mohammed, adding, “That was why we quickly intervened to ensure we maintain law and order, especially at this period.”