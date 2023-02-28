Elections: You’ve plunged into the ring of fire, Fani-Kayode mocks Obasanjo

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has taunted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his call for the cancellation…

Obasanjo had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the presidential and National Assembly elections in disputed areas.

He said the election was disrupted in many areas and “tension is building up” over the outcome of the election.

The elder statesman also alleged that INEC officials had been compromised by the manual transmission of results which he said had been manipulated and doctored.

Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for his preferred Labour Party’s Peter Obi as the APC’s Bola Tinubu won at the unit.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s comment on Twitter, Fani-Kayode, said his former boss (Obasanjo appointed Fani-Kayode a minister) had chosen the path of “lawlessness and anarchy.”

He wrote, “After declaring for Obi, OBJ became an interested party & lost the right to act as an independent statesman. He has plunged into the ring of fire & has chosen the path of lawlessness & anarchy.

“By attempting to scuttle democracy he has wiped away the good he has done in the past.”