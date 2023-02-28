BREAKING: Tambuwal awaits fate as seven governors crash out of senatorial race

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is awaiting his fate in Saturday’s senatorial election in Sokoto South. Tambuwal contested the election on the platform of the Peoples…

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is awaiting his fate in Saturday’s senatorial election in Sokoto South.

Tambuwal contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust reports that out of the 10 governors that jostled for senatorial positions, seven have lost.

The governors who have lost so far are Ben Ayade (Cross River), Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Simon Lalong (Plateau), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state Niger State and Governor Abubakar Bello, have both secured their seats in the senate.

Umahi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the senator-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district, after scoring a total of 28,378 votes to defeat his rivals, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 25,496 votes and Eleje of APGA who scored 11,398 votes.

Bello of the APC polled 100,197 votes to win the Niger North senatorial election against the PDP and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates who scored 88,158 and 13,886 votes respectively.