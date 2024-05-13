Police to impound vehicles covering number plate in Benue

The police in Benue State have warned vehicle owners covering vehicle their number plates to desist from such as the command will begin to impound…

The police in Benue State have warned vehicle owners covering vehicle their number plates to desist from such as the command will begin to impound such vehicles.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Catherine Anene, in a statement, while noting that it remained an offence to cover number plate, said, “The practice of covering number plate has become increasingly prevalent in the state, and this poses a significant security threat to the state as criminals can take advantage of this practice to perpetuate crime and get away with it.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Benue State Command, Hassan Steve Yabanet, has ordered all area commanders, tactical commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to impound such vehicles for investigation and prosecution.

“Motorists are hereby advised to ensure that their vehicles’ registration number plates remain clearly visible at all times while driving within the state to avoid any inconvenience that may be caused by the enforcement process. Together, we can contribute to the promotion of public safety and the maintenance of law and order in Benue State.”