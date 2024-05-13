✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Troops dislodge terrorists, seize weapons in Taraba

Nigerian Army headquarters

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dislodged terrorists from their operational base in Rugga, Sarti and Yade in Taraba State.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the terrorists were dislodged during a patrol conducted by the troops of the 93 Battalion Sub-sector 3B.

He said the operation, aimed at eradicating terrorist strongholds in remote areas of Taraba State, also resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition.

According to him, the seized items included one AK-47 rifle, a magazine with seven rounds of 7.6mm X39mm ball ammunition, and one cartridge.

A knife and two mobile phones belonging to the terrorists were also confiscated, he added.

“The troops continue to pursue the terrorists to dismantle all criminal hideouts, ensuring the area remains inhospitable for unlawful activities.

“These successful military operations demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to decisively combat all forms of criminal activities,” the statement added.

Major General Nwachukwu also reassured the public of their safety and security, particularly as the farming season approached.

 

