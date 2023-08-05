Police rescue 2 kidnapped varsity students, one other in Katsina

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued two kidnapped university students and one other person from their captors.…

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued two kidnapped university students and one other person from their captors.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said “On August 4, 2023, the command succeeded in rescuing Ibrahim Abdulwaheed and Abdulrahman Abdulwasiu, both students of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA).

The statement added that one Malam Dauda Magini, 55, of Bayan Radio quarters, Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State, was also rescued alongside the students.

“The fact of the case is that on August 3, 2023, at about 0209hrs, terrorist-bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, invaded Bayan Radio quarters, situated at the fringes of Dutsinma LGA, and kidnapped the aforementioned victims.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, promptly mobilized and deployed the Area Commander Dutsinma, DPO Dutsinma, and the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Andrew Alphouse, to the scene for a search and rescue mission led by the Area Commander to locate and safely rescue the kidnapped victims,” the statement read in part.

It added that the rescue team combed through the bushes, successfully located the kidnapped victims, and rescued them unhurt, adding that the victims were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...