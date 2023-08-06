Coup: PDP warns FG on war with Niger

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governors have warned the Federal Government of Nigeria on the dangers of going to war…

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governors have warned the Federal Government of Nigeria on the dangers of going to war in Niger Republic.

The opposition party stalwarts, who rose from a meeting in Abuja on Saturday, said it was risky deploying troops to the Republic of Niger in efforts to restore democracy after the recent military coup in the country.

They urged the FG, to instead, use dialogue to resolve the political impasse in the country.

The meeting comprised of governors elected on the platform of the party, the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his vice Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the Acting National Chairman, Amb Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

In a communique read to journalists after the meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, by Sen. Bala Mohammed, Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, the party also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cut the cost of governance by trimming down the number of ministers.

They said 48 ministers and several advisers were too much considering the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The party also reiterated its commitment and support to the Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and vowed to rescue their stolen mandate in the tribunal, adding that they would do everything lawful towards achieving their mandate.

The party also warned its members and leaders that they will no longer tolerate anti-party activities and sabotage.

Apparently referring to the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies, the party spoke on the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage.

Part of the communique said: “The meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.

“The meeting is committed to repositioning and stabilising the party. To this end, the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.

“The meeting signalled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded.”

“To this end, all the governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.”

Daily Trust on Sunday observed that four governors of the party were absent at the meeting; they were Sim Fubara (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Pastor Eno Umo (Akwa Ibom) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

The following party leaders were also present – Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Others were Hon. Kingsley Chinda – House Minority Leader; Taafeek Arapaja – Deputy National Chairman (South); Chief Dan Orbih – National Chairman South South; Sen Bello Gwarzo – Zonal Chairman North West; and Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary, among others.

