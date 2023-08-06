Reps commiserate with colleague on wife’s burial

Members of the House of Representatives have commiserated with their colleague, Obong Paul Ekpo, representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State…

Members of the House of Representatives have commiserated with their colleague, Obong Paul Ekpo, representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State who buried his wife, Deaconess Vivian Paul Ekpo.

The members, in a statement signed by the deputy spokesperson/vice chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Philip Agbese, on Saturday, expressed their support for Ekpo and his family at this trying time, and prayed for God to grant him the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, was represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu at the funeral, which took place on Saturday.

In separate goodwill messages, members described Deaconess Ekpo as a virtuous woman, lover of God, her family and community.

A delegation of over 100 members was also present at the funeral, which took place in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

