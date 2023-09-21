Police go after Beninese bizman accused of robbery

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have commenced a manhunt for a Beninese businessman allegedly behind a series of hijack of exotic cars that…

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have commenced a manhunt for a Beninese businessman allegedly behind a series of hijack of exotic cars that also led to the killing of some victims.

The Beninese is said to be the head of several armed robbery gangs that operate mostly in the South West and Abuja.

A source said a team of detectives was liaising with Interpol in Benin Republic to extradite the kingpin to Nigeria.

Recall that a Beninese, Amani Tidjani, also led a car snatching syndicate in Nigeria in early 2005 but was arrested and brought to Nigeria where he was tried and jailed.

