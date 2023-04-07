Police arrest man over truck hijacking on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Akeem Adeleke for allegedly hijacking a truck loaded with industrial raw material along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at…

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Akeem Adeleke for allegedly hijacking a truck loaded with industrial raw material along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at gunpoint.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call from the truck’s driver to men of the Federal Highway Patrol stationed along the expressway.

Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the driver went to the police and informed them that while driving his truck towards Ibadan, two armed men suddenly jumped into the vehicle and pushed him out.

Oyeyemi quoted the driver as explaining further that the hoodlums took over the vehicle from him and drove it towards Lagos.

He said, “Having noticed that policemen were trailing them, one of the robbers who was driving the truck jumped out on motion, but fell down and hit his head against the tarred road and died on the spot.

“His accomplice, Akeem Adeleke, was subsequently arrested and taken to Ewu-Oliwo divisional headquarters.

“The DPO Ewu-Oliwo division, CSP Toyosi Bello, accompanied the patrol team to the scene where the corpse of the dead robber was recovered to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue.”

Oyeyemi said one locally made pistol, three live cartridges, two itel phones and some charms were recovered from the suspect.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, to have directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.