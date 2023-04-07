Police arrest 18 thugs in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command said it has arrested 18 suspected Kalare thugs and two others over alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass, theft, robbery and…

The Gombe State Police Command said it has arrested 18 suspected Kalare thugs and two others over alleged criminal conspiracy, house trespass, theft, robbery and possession of weapons.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the command’s spokesman, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, said four of the suspects, Shamsudeen Salisu, Dino Abdullahi, Abdurahman Abbas and Yusha’u Alhassan, were arrested by the personnel of Operation Hattara following a formal complaint by one Abdulhafiz Iliyasu, that they trespassed into his house on March 31, and stole his laptops and other items.

Also, the trio Garba Shehu, Haruna Saleh and Sulaiman Bakura, were arrested by security operatives after a complaint by one Abubakar Umar of Tabra Quarters who reported that over 15 thugs invaded his house and inflicted injuries on him with a machete.

ASP Abubakar said the personnel of Operation Hattara arrested three of them, while 12 others were still at large.

Similarly, four suspects, Sabo Ibrahim, Hassan Ibrahim, Usman Babayo and Abdulkadir Adamu, were arrested on April 2, in various locations in Bolari and Herwagana quarters of Gombe metropolis.

The spokesman said four cutlasses, two knives, two fabricated master keys, one HP laptop, two itel phones, one axe and a bundle of wrappers were recovered from them.

He added that their men from the Tumfure Division arrested Mohammed Auwal and Solomon Zephaniah all of Nayi Nawa area of Gombe metropolis over alleged criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and armed robbery.