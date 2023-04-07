Police arrest 2 robbers, recover stolen bus in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers, Asimiyu Temitope Thank-God and Oyewunmi Biodun, in the Agric Olope area of Ado-Ekiti. The…

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers, Asimiyu Temitope Thank-God and Oyewunmi Biodun, in the Agric Olope area of Ado-Ekiti.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the suspects were sighted driving a stolen Suzuki bus, popularly known as akoto, on March 31.

He said the Anti-Vehicle Theft Section (AVTS) of the command mobilised to the area and arrested them.

Abutu noted that during investigation, it was discovered that the two suspects came from Delta State.

He said, “It was also discovered that the vehicle found with them was reported stolen at the Delta State Police Command.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Thank-God, had in his possession some police kits and accouterments and had been impersonating as a police officer in Delta State.”