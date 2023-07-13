Police arrest 5 robbers in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested five armed robbery suspects at different locations in the state and recovered several exhibits. The spokesman of the…

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested five armed robbery suspects at different locations in the state and recovered several exhibits.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, in a statement on Wednesday, said that on July 9, 2023, at about 2000 hours, one Ashiru Musa ‘m’, aged 24 years, of Kyaran village in Dutse LGA, reported that on the same date at about 1830 hours while riding his motorcycle from Rafawa to Darau Mallam Musa Road, Dutse LGA, he asked a cyclist to lead him to Karnaya village, but that unfortunately, the cyclist forced him to stop, threatened him with a knife and robbed him of his motorcycle with Ogun State Reg No: AYE 918 UP.

“On receipt of the report, the patrol team attached to Fanisau Division swung into action with the assistance of hunters and arrested one Tijjani Haruna ‘m’, aged 19, and one Baballe Abdulrahman ‘m’, aged 25, all of Gyabiya village in Dutse LGA.

“On interrogation, suspects confessed to the offence, while knives, cables and the stolen motorcycle were found in their possession.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...