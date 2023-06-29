Police arrest 10 suspects, recover arms in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa State have arrested 10 suspects in possession of arms and ammunition in Malammadori and Birniwa LGAs. In a statement, spokesman of…

The police in Jigawa State have arrested 10 suspects in possession of arms and ammunition in Malammadori and Birniwa LGAs.

In a statement, spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said that on June 27, 2023, the police arrested the suspects and recovered five locally fabricated pistols, two rifles, one magazine, 29 ammunition, 115 parcels of Indian hemp and 65 pieces of fake currency notes in Garin Gabas and Fulatanari villages of the LGAs.

He named seven of the suspects as Auwalu Maidawa (66), Shehu Ali (52), Jaji Mohammad (31), Umar Huja (45), Mohammad Ali (30), Yakubu Ya’u (30) and Manzo Mohammad (50).

