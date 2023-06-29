Students free six inmates at Suleja custodial centre

Six inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Suleja have regained their freedom after six students of Jewels Leading Light...

Six inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Suleja have regained their freedom after six students of Jewels Leading Light Academy, Abuja paid their fines.

The six students – Dave Falade, Otse Unogwu, Ife Atilola, Zachary Abu, Ugomsinachi Okoronkwo and Nathan Oyinlola – all in JSS 2, decided on humanitarian intervention under “The Duke of Edinburgh Project” initiative.

The students paid a visit to the custodial facility on Tuesday and paid the sum of N120,000 as bail to effect the release of the six inmates.

They also took with them large quantities of toiletries for the remaining inmates at the centre.

On the choice of inmates, the students said: “We have volunteered to provide financial assistance in cash to the tune of N120,000, covering the fines for selected inmates who have demonstrated exemplary conduct and a sincere dedication to rehabilitation.”

The students who are between the age of 11 and 12, said: “We have decided that for this project, our focus will be to raise resources both financial and material to support our fellow brothers and sisters who are in prison.

“Most times, society forgets and neglects prisoners. As a group, we have decided that we are going to put smiles on the faces of the forgotten in our society.”

According to them, they raised financial support by selling some items in school and reaching out to family and friends for support.

