Gen. Abdulsalami, deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Deputy Governor of Niger, Mr Yakubu Garba, have urged Nigerians to embrace...

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Deputy Governor of Niger, Mr Yakubu Garba, have urged Nigerians to embrace peace, describing it as a “panacea” for sustainable development.

The duo made that call in a chat with newsmen shortly after the two Rakat prayers at the Eid Prayer Ground in Minna on Wednesday.

Abdulsalami also called on all Nigerians to do what was best for the country in line with the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“I want to congratulate all the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir and I hope that Nigerians will give peace a chance, so that we will all move forward as a people.

“It is very critical for everybody to live in peace with one another for the country to be blessed,” he said.

Similarly, Garba equally called on residents of the state to use the festive period to show more love, and live in peace and harmony with another necessary for development to thrive.

The deputy governor promised that the Gov. Umaru Bago-led government would do everything possible to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

On his part, a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Alhaji Nma Kolo, called on residents of the state to pray for the state and the country to overcome security challenges.

Also, Alhaji Akilu Musa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, enjoined Muslim faithful to embrace each other in love and peace for the development of the state.

In the same vein, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir to pray fervently for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He stated this in a Sallah Message at the Eid praying ground in Bida on Wednesday. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...