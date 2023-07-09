Plateau killings: Military Commander relocates base to troubled area, govt imposes curfew

Following the recent unrest in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour c...

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Sunday temporarily relocated the headquarters of its operation to the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

OPSH is a Special Military Task Force urged to maintain peace in Plateau and its environs.

Abubakar, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, moved to the area barely 24 hours after he assumed command.

The decision followed a Saturday night attack on the Sabon Gari community of Mangu LGA, where 12 persons were killed and six houses completely razed down.

According to the commander, the move would enable him to work in synergy with the local authority to mitigate the situation.

“I have relocated the headquarters of OPSH here so we can work with the local authority. We will stay here until we stabilise the situation.

“The governor is disturbed by the happenings, and that is why I am personally here to lead my troops. We won’t allow the situation to deteriorate further. We are not here to joke; and so we will be decisive, fair and firm,” Abubakar said according to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria.

There have been reports that communities in Mangu have recently come under a series of attacks, with many deaths recorded, properties and farmlands destroyed, and many persons currently displaced.

Meanwhile, due to the recent unrest in the Mangu Local Government Area of the State, the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the area to restore law and order and to forestall further loss of lives and destruction of properties.

In this respect, the Governor has been in consultation with the State Security Council, and consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice, except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

Security agencies are by the curfew stipulation directed to ensure total enforcement and compliance with the curfew.

Moreso, the governor has assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

